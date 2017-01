Worn red sandstone, grey slates slipping. Salesmen knocking on terraced doors. Serviette swans swim on tables set for dinner. Swollen feet trapped in tiny slip-on shoes, mussel shell blue. Steel toe Joe’s flirt with flannelette girls, the owner of the general store croons. An elderly woman with a capstan cough listens.What brought you here ? Life. Life brought me here. The last train leaves before midnight….

