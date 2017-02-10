Snow falls in the hills, a clouting bruise. At the eastern edge of the town a narrow path between the caravan park and the factory leads to the hert-scaud sea. A boat struggles in the swell. Steel cables coil over drums. Pipes, silos, chimneys, cranes. Inky crows fight on rooftops. Offers of sex sharpied in blue on the wall of Trades Close as the wind skelps the hard to get to places, the nooks and crannies of the street, in tenement stairs, between stone and slate. Bus shelters huddle bodies, small, skrunkit, as the town turns in on itself.