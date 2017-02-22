by

The Ropey

dsc_2080-3

Oil and acrylic on board – 36cm x 28 cm

 

The swans woolly bugle funnels up the river to the idle north sea ships waiting out the lull.Orange curtains twitch, brick chimneys lean into the wind that blatters the outhouse doors. Unhinging. Passing by a conversation, ‘You never tell me anything’, she says. ‘Ask me anything, I don’t have secrets’, he says, holding out his arms. Mudlarking. Under the bridge a cuttlefish bone gleams amongst the bladderwrack whilst in the fields above the town the red ploughed earth skewls toward the sun.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s