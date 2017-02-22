Oil and acrylic on board – 36cm x 28 cm

The swans woolly bugle funnels up the river to the idle north sea ships waiting out the lull.Orange curtains twitch, brick chimneys lean into the wind that blatters the outhouse doors. Unhinging. Passing by a conversation, ‘You never tell me anything’, she says. ‘Ask me anything, I don’t have secrets’, he says, holding out his arms. Mudlarking. Under the bridge a cuttlefish bone gleams amongst the bladderwrack whilst in the fields above the town the red ploughed earth skewls toward the sun.

