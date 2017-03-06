Paintings and drawings are well under way for the exhibition ‘Home’ in Montrose opening on June 10th. So I am turning my attention to the other parts of the show that include a short film and performance. The title of ‘Home’ refers to both leaving home and returning home, with Montrose and Leith, my other exhibition this year, as central threads. Both the film and performance will include imagery of paper boats. For the film I am asking friends and family to make a paper boat which will make up part of a sequence where the boats are launched on their journeys. For the gallery space I am making 309 paper boats that represent the passengers of the Clipper ‘Emigrant’ in its inaugural year of sailings to Quebec in 1856 from Montrose. I like the idea that a paper boat is an emblem of a person, a voyage, a vessel. Its a toy, a model, an imaginative leap. Its a blank sheet of paper, a sculpture, an idea of hope, of adventure, of exploration, a thing of fragility yet robustness. It is wonderfully simple and beautiful, a form we all recognise and an excellent place to start a story.
