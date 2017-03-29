Peeking over the wall at the substation.

Ink and charcoal on paper.
This is my final drawing of Montrose, still peeking over the wall or looking under the surface at things. This place has been a home for me for the last eighteen months and I will miss it greatly when I no longer have to draw it. Thankyou to Montrose and to you for reading, liking, and commenting and generally being there with me.
Dominique x
I have been viewing with great pleasure, this blog, and just love seeing your drawings. They’re inspiring me to get out and do the same as you. To document my view of my surroundings and to record it with my artists voice. I’ll continue to follow your work, and will try and comment more often.
