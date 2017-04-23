Ninewells community garden.

Here are a few of the brilliant drawings made by those that came along for a drawing workshop I was leading in Dundee’s Ninewells hospital garden. We had a lovely day and the weather was warm and sunny. Thankyou to everyone who came and took up the challenge! I had a great time, as always in Dundee, and the new V and A by the way is looking suitably dreadnought -ish sitting, menacingly on the bank of the Tay. Brutalist in black concrete. Braw.
Advertisements
Aye it was braw – fan dabby dabby dozy and paint splattered Oor Wulie dungarees – the V & A well it is something dread? : )
LikeLike
Hi Dominique,
Thanks for a lovely day. I love your work! Thought provoking.
Avril x
LikeLike
Thanks so much Avril, and thankyou for a lovely day ! Dominique x
LikeLike