Ninewells community garden.

Here are a few of the brilliant drawings made by those that came along for a drawing workshop I was leading in Dundee’s Ninewells hospital garden. We had a lovely day and the weather was warm and sunny. Thankyou to everyone who came and took up the challenge! I had a great time, as always in Dundee, and the new V and A by the way is looking suitably dreadnought -ish sitting, menacingly on the bank of the Tay.  Brutalist in black concrete. Braw.

DSC_2514 (2)

DSC_2509 (5) DSC_2519 (2)

DSC_2522 (2)

3 thoughts on “Ninewells community garden.

  1. Aye it was braw – fan dabby dabby dozy and paint splattered Oor Wulie dungarees – the V & A well it is something dread? : )

