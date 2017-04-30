The most easterly point of Fife, looking north. This part of the East neuk is dominated with remnants of WW2 – pillboxes, a large aircraft runway with brick and corrugated iron hangars. I like their presence, it reminds me of Orkney and its wartime architecture. Some large drawings in the summer perhaps….
It adds a touch of atmospheric reminding to a past when times were a little more dangerous and a threatening to us all – nice one Dominique
Stunning picture. Love the bleakness of that area! Taught my kids (now adults) to drive on the old abandoned airfield!
