Fife Ness

 

DSC_2551 (2)

 

The most easterly point of Fife, looking north. This part of the East neuk is dominated with remnants of WW2  – pillboxes, a large aircraft runway with brick and corrugated iron hangars. I like their presence, it reminds me of Orkney and its wartime architecture. Some large drawings in the summer perhaps….
