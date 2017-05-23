This morning was spent in waders in the Dighty burn with the conservation group recovering shopping trolleys, fencing, and a Dundee street sign ( now in my studio ). Pitkerro Road is the road where the Iceland store was demolished and where Stuart found a tenner round the back when we were clearing up the rubbish. Nice to be back . And I got to drive the van. Later at home I was searching through a notebook for a piece of text when I came across a story a friend had told me about a woman on a bus in Dundee . Still made me laugh.
A woman gets on a bus. The driver asks to see her concessionary travel card. The woman takes out her purse, opens it up and shows the driver the card with her picture on it . ‘Are you sure about that ?’ asks the driver. ‘Yes’, says the woman tartly. ‘Really, are you sure about that ?’, he asks again. ‘Yes’, shouts the woman and sits down grumbling about the cheek of the driver. She looks down at her purse and the picture. It is an image of the Virgin Mary.
Aye a sunken treasure indeed – it would appear that Pitkerro Road went for a swim in the Dighty Burn and never came back 😁
I would love to do a parody of some kind involving the Dighty Burn – I am currently reliving my bairnhood by watching classic TV from the 1960’s – which I have collected on DVD – The Invaders, The Outer Limits, The Twilight Zone, and of course Irwin Allen classics Lost In Space and Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea the latter starring Richard Basehart and David Hedison – the parody I have in mind is the famous submarine the Seaview being miniaturised and renaming the series Voyage to the Bottom of the Dighty and an episode entitled – Attack of the Shopping Trolleys and/or The Trouble With Mattresses 😂
My mind wanders slowlyt back to reality ☺
Tis another wonderful piece Dominique and working along the Dighty always gives great ideas to write about – and your very magical at doing that with excellence 😉
