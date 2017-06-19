by

The Watchie – Summer Catterline

 

DSC_2734 (3)

Oil and acrylic on plywood – 41cm x33cm

 

Red earth. Willow trees shimmer, green flashing silver, fish shoaling in the sunlight. ‘Obviously Carols got a few problems’, she says. Borage bees blue buzzing. The sea arcs away to the headland. Joan’s painting on the wall, a gift to the village. ‘Is that the salt ? Don’t have too much’. The harbour silent, the edge of things here. Cow parsley nods in the hot breeze. Small clouds float over felt roofed sheds. Dust rises from the path along the field as skin touches nettle. ‘She’d be better packing it in but that leaves her forever and ever feeling lost.’ The heat heavy scent of gorse, thick, sleepy. Birdsong tunes of then, not now, crackle high in the air suspended on cobweb threads. I look up.
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “The Watchie – Summer Catterline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s