Pencil on paper
Oil on panel

 

Terre Verte, Viridian, Emerald, Veronese. Pushing through the undergrowth, cow parsley as tall as my eye, cobwebs brush my face. Eating wild raspberries, small, sharp and red. Seeds caught between my teeth. Birdsong high in the canopy, dark hollows of sleep. Ash leaves ripple in the breeze spilling sunlight on a wren as it flits through the ferns.
